St. Pete’s looks to sweep Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (11-11, 6-6) vs. St. Peter’s (11-11, 8-5)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac seeks revenge on St. Peter’s after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Peacocks shot 35 percent from the field while limiting Quinnipiac to just 18.6 percent en route to the 71-51 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: KC Ndefo is putting up 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Peacocks. Complementing Ndefo is Quinn Taylor, who is putting up 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Rich Kelly, who is averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kelly has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. Kelly has accounted for 10 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Quinnipiac is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.