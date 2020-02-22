St. Pete’s looks to extend streak vs Rider

Rider (15-11, 9-7) vs. St. Peter’s (14-11, 11-5)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its fifth straight conference win against Rider. St. Peter’s’ last MAAC loss came against the Marist Red Foxes 72-61 on Feb. 7. Rider fell short in a 70-69 game at Iona in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors. Dimencio Vaughn, Tyere Marshall, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 80 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Vaughn has connected on 41.8 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 61.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Rider is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or less. The Broncs are 3-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Rider has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 77.7 points during those contests. St. Peter’s has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 60.8.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.