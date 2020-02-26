St. Pete’s looks to extend streak vs Niagara

St. Peter’s (15-11, 12-5) vs. Niagara (9-18, 7-9)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its sixth straight conference win against Niagara. St. Peter’s’ last MAAC loss came against the Marist Red Foxes 72-61 on Feb. 7. Niagara lost 76-54 at Marist in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Niagara’s Marcus Hammond has averaged 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while James Towns has put up 11.4 points. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Aaron Estrada has put up eight points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 40.7 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-13 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 65.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent, ranking the Peacocks 15th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Niagara stands at just 17.8 percent (ranked 351st).