St. Mary’s puts streak on line vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (5-3) vs. Saint Mary’s (7-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it goes up against Nebraska Omaha. Nebraska Omaha beat Loyola (Md.) by five on Tuesday. Saint Mary’s is coming off a big 81-73 win over No. 15 Utah State on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.NIFTY FORD: Ford has connected on 49 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nebraska Omaha’s JT Gibson has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 10 of 29 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Mary’s has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 61.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 314th among Division I teams).