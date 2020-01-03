St. Mary’s looks to extend streak vs Pacific

Saint Mary’s (14-2, 1-0) vs. Pacific (13-4, 1-0)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Pacific. Saint Mary’s has won by an average of 12 points in its last 13 wins over the Tigers. Pacific’s last win in the series came on Nov. 23, 2012, a 76-66 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jahlil Tripp, Amari McCray and Gary Chivichyan have combined to account for 43 percent of Pacific’s scoring this season and 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Mary’s, Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring, including 102 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Ford has connected on 42.4 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Tigers are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 1-4 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Gaels are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or worse, and 2-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Saint Mary’s’s Krebs has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 45.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 21 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.