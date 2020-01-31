St. Mary’s looks to extend streak vs BYU

Saint Mary’s (19-4, 6-2) vs. Brigham Young (16-7, 5-3)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its fifth straight conference win against Brigham Young. Saint Mary’s’ last WCC loss came against the Santa Clara Broncos 67-66 on Jan. 11. Brigham Young is coming off a 107-80 win over Pepperdine in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season and 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Mary’s, Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have combined to account for 77 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring, including 94 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Cougars have scored 83.5 points per game against WCC opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.4 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Childs has accounted for 45 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. Childs has 29 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Cougars are 4-7 when opponents score more than 70 points.

STREAK STATS: Brigham Young has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-best rate in the nation. The Brigham Young defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).