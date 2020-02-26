St. Mary’s looks for road win vs Santa Clara

Saint Mary’s (23-6, 10-4) vs. Santa Clara (18-11, 5-9)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its fourth straight win over Santa Clara at Leavey Center. Santa Clara’s last win at home against the Gaels came on Feb. 28, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 99 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ford has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Broncos are 11-11 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

STREAK STATS: Santa Clara has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.5 points while giving up 78.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best rate among all Division I teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season and just 6.3 times per game over their last three games.