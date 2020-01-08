St. Mary’s looks for home win vs BYU

Brigham Young (12-4, 1-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (14-3, 1-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its sixth straight win over Brigham Young at McKeon Pavilion. The last victory for the Cougars at Saint Mary’s was a 60-57 win on Feb. 15, 2014.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring this season. For Brigham Young, Jake Toolson, Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have combined to account for 70 percent of all Brigham Young scoring, including 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 44.3 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Gaels are 12-0 when holding opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Cougars are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 3-4 when opponents exceed 64 points.

STREAK STATS: Saint Mary’s has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 59.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Brigham Young defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 269th among Division I teams).