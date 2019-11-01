St. Mary’s and Wisconsin get season underway in Sioux Falls

Saint Mary’s (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin are tipping the 2019-20 season off. Saint Mary’s went 22-12 last year and finished second in the WCC, while Wisconsin ended up 23-11 and finished fourth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Saint Mary’s went 9-7 against programs outside its conference, while Wisconsin went 8-4 in such games.