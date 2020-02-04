St. Louis looks for home win vs Duquesne

Duquesne (16-5, 6-3) vs. Saint Louis (17-5, 6-3)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis looks for its fourth straight win over Duquesne at Chaifetz Arena. The last victory for the Dukes at Saint Louis was a 78-67 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 14.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 27.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 52.5 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has 40 assists on 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Duquesne has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis attempts more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.