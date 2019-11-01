St. Louis gets 2019-20 season underway against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (0-0) vs. Saint Louis (0-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis gets its 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast went 14-18 last year and finished fourth in the Atlantic Sun, while Saint Louis ended up 23-13 and finished sixth in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 3-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Eagles gave up 79.9 points per game while scoring 70.9 per matchup. Saint Louis went 9-5 in non-conference play, averaging 66.8 points and allowing 63.6 per game in the process.