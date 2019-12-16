St. Louis battles Maryville (MO)

Maryville (MO) vs. Saint Louis (8-2)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens will be taking on the Saints of Division III Maryville (MO). Saint Louis lost 67-61 to Auburn in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Gibson Jimerson and Yuri Collins have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Billikens scoring over the last five games.LOVE FOR LONG: Parker Long has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 9-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Billikens put up 66.8 points per matchup across those 14 games.