St. John’s looks to knock off No. 12 Nova

St. John’s (14-13, 3-11) vs. No. 12 Villanova (21-6, 10-4)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova looks to give St. John’s its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. St. John’s’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Arizona Wildcats 70-67 on Dec. 21, 2019. Villanova is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

LEADING THE WAY: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie has averaged 15.7 points and 4.6 assists while Saddiq Bey has put up 15.8 points and five rebounds. For the Red Storm, LJ Figueroa has averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Rasheem Dunn has put up 11.2 points.LOVE FOR LJ: Figueroa has connected on 36.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: St. John’s is 0-9 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Villanova is a perfect 15-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points. The Wildcats have allowed 64.6 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 6-6 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Red Storm are 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 9-13 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the nation. The Villanova defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 290th among Division I teams).