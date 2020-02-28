St. John’s looks to knock off No. 10 Creighton

No. 10 Creighton (22-6, 11-4) vs. St. John’s (14-14, 3-12)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Creighton looks to give St. John’s its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. St. John’s’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Arizona Wildcats 70-67 on Dec. 21, 2019. Creighton has moved up to No. 10 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Marquette and Butler last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile LJ Figueroa has put up 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Red Storm. Complementing Figueroa is Rasheem Dunn, who is producing 11.2 points per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ty-Shon Alexander, who is averaging 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alexander has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. John’s is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 14-4 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Storm. St. John’s has an assist on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three outings while Creighton has assists on 63 of 89 field goals (70.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has scored 78.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bluejays 26th among Division I teams. The St. John’s defense has allowed 71.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th overall).