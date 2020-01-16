St. John’s faces tough test vs No. 18 Seton Hall

No. 18 Seton Hall (13-4, 5-0) vs. St. John’s (12-6, 1-4)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for St. John’s. St. John’s has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Seton Hall won 78-70 at Butler in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: McKnight has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 70: St. John’s is a perfect 12-0 when scoring at least 70 points and 0-6 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

STREAK SCORING: Seton Hall has won its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 69 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season and just 10 times per game against conference opponents.