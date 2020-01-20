St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs VCU

VCU (13-5, 3-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (4-14, 0-5)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to seven games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Duquesne Dukes 92-86 on March 14, 2019. VCU blew out Saint Bonaventure by 28 at home in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: VCU has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Saint Joseph’s has leaned on freshmen. For the Rams, seniors Marcus Santos-Silva, De’Riante Jenkins, Nah’Shon Hyland, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring, including 77 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have collectively scored 51 percent of all Saint Joseph’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Daly has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-14 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 84.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 76.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26 percent of all possessions, the 10th-best rate in the nation. Saint Joseph’s has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.4 percent through 18 games (ranking the Hawks 351st among Division I teams).