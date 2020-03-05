St. Joe’s looks for home win vs La Salle

La Salle (14-15, 5-12) vs. Saint Joseph’s (6-24, 2-15)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s looks for its sixth straight win over La Salle at Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena. The last victory for the Explorers at Saint Joseph’s was a 71-63 win on March 9, 2014.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to account for 52 percent of all Hawks scoring this season, although that number has slipped to 31 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Daly has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-20 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Explorers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Saint Joseph’s has an assist on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while La Salle has assists on 36 of 62 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among A10 teams.