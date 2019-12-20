St. Francis puts streak on line vs William & Mary

St. Francis (Pa.) (6-4) vs. William & Mary (8-4)

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on William & Mary. St. Francis (Pa.) is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. William & Mary lost 84-69 at Saint Joseph’s on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: William & Mary’s Nathan Knight has averaged 20.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while Andy Van Vliet has put up 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Red Flash, Keith Braxton has averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 28.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tribe have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Flash. William & Mary has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three outings while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.9 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 83.5 per game over their four-game winning streak.