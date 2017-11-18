St. Francis (Pa.) downs Longwood 83-56 behind Blackmon’s 18 (Nov 18, 2017)

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) Isaiah Blackmon scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, Keith Braxton had his 10th career double-double, and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Longwood 83-56 on Saturday to win its first game of the season.

Braxton scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, Deivydas Kuzavas added 12 points and Jamaal King had 11 with three 3-pointers for the Red Flash (1-2), who held the Lancers to 35.2 percent shooting while hitting 30 of 70 shots from the floor (42.9 percent).

Longwood’s Isaiah Walton tied it at 23 with a 3-pointer, but Blackmon replied with a 3 to put the Red Flash up for good, 26-23, sparking a 12-2 run. Blackmon scored 14 points in the half and St. Francis shot 41.9 percent from the floor to take a 38-30 halftime lead.

Article continues below ...

King hit two 3s amid a 12-0 run and St. Francis led 54-37, extending it to 76-52 on Randall Gaskins Jr.’s 3 with 3:12 left to play.

Walton made three 3-pointers for 15 points for Longwood (0-3).