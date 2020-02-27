St. Francis looks to extend streak vs Robert Morris

St. Francis (Pa.) (19-8, 12-4) vs. Robert Morris (16-14, 12-5)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Robert Morris. St. Francis (Pa.) has won by an average of 11 points in its last nine wins over the Colonials. Robert Morris’ last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2015, a 71-70 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Keith Braxton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Robert Morris is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 16-7 when it scores at least 61.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Isaiah Blackmon has made 43.8 percent of his 162 3-point attempts this year, and is 14 for 27 over the last three games. For Robert Morris, Josh Williams has connected on 41.7 percent of his 223 attempts from deep and is 9 for 22 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (Pa.) offense has scored 77.9 points per game, the 30th-highest figure in Division I. Robert Morris has only averaged 69.1 points per game, which ranks 207th nationally.