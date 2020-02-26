St. Francis looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (11-18, 7-9) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (19-8, 12-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its eighth straight conference win against Mount St. Mary’s. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 86-79 on Jan. 25. Mount St. Mary’s took care of Merrimack by eight in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The sophomore duo of Damian Chong Qui and Malik Jefferson has led the Mountaineers. Chong Qui is averaging 11.7 points and four rebounds while Jefferson is putting up 9.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Red Flash have been led by seniors Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon. Braxton has averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while Blackmon has put up 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Chong Qui has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Mount St. Mary’s has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points and allowing 68.3 points during those contests. St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 70.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) has 37 assists on 89 field goals (41.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (Pa.) offense is ranked 30th overall by scoring 77.9 points per game this year. Mount St. Mary’s has only averaged 64 points per game, which ranks 287th.