St. Francis looks to extend streak vs LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-15, 7-7) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (18-8, 11-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its seventh straight conference win against Long Island-Brooklyn. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 86-79 on Jan. 25. Long Island-Brooklyn fell 87-77 to St. Francis (NY) in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 33.8 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK SCORING: St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against St. Francis (Pa.) last season.