St. Bonaventure rolls with 14 3s, beats UMES 96-48 (Nov 20, 2017)

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Tshiefu Ngalakulondi made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 21 to help St. Bonaventure beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 96-48 on Monday night.

Matt Mobley added 19 points, Izaiah Brockington scored 18 and Nelson Kaputo 15 – each with three 3-pointers. The Bonnies (2-1) were 14 of 24 from the arc (58.3 percent) and 32 of 52 overall (61.5 percent). Idris Taqqee had 10 boards and six assists to go with two points. Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt notched his 250th career win.

St. Bonaventure used a 15-3 run to build a double-digit lead just after the midpoint of the first half. The Bonnies led by as many as 25 in the first half, 22 at the break, and they extended to their largest lead of 51 points before the Hawks (1-3) ended the game with a 3.

Ahmad Frost had 13 points and Miryne Thomas scored 12 for UMES.