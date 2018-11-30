Southern Utah hits 15 3s, routs San Diego Christian 111-64

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jacob Calloway scored 20 points, Maizen Fausett had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Southern Utah routed NAIA-member San Diego Christian 111-64 on Thursday night.

Southern Utah (4-1) rebounded from its only loss of the season, 76-71 at UNLV on Friday.

The Thunderbirds shot 51 percent (41 of 81) from the floor that included 15 3-pointers. Kenton Eskridge, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Atlanta, added a career-high 16 points for Southern Utah. Brandon Better had 15 points and Cameron Oluyitan 11. Calloway and Eskridge each made four shots from long range.

Derek Novsek made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points to lead San Diego Christian.

The Thunderbirds jumped out on a 23-7 lead and built a 56-32 halftime advantage. Calloway’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 84-53 with about nine minutes to play.