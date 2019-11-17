Southern Utah goes up against UCLA

Southern Utah (2-1) vs. UCLA (3-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA goes up against Southern Utah in an early season matchup. Southern Utah fell 68-63 at Brigham Young on Wednesday. UCLA is coming off a 71-54 home win against UNLV on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Dwayne Morgan is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Thunderbirds. John Knight III is also a big contributor, producing 12.7 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Chris Smith, who is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds.DOMINANT DWAYNE: Morgan has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UCLA has scored 72.3 points per game and allowed 60 over a three-game home winning streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Southern Utah offense has averaged 83.5 possessions per game, the fourth-most in Division I. UCLA has not been as uptempo as the Thunderbirds and is averaging only 64.5 possessions per game (ranked 305th, nationally).