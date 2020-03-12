Southern Utah faces N. Colorado in Big Sky quarters

No. 7 seed Southern Utah (17-15, 10-11) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Colorado (22-9, 15-5)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Sky semifinals is on the line as Southern Utah is set to take on Northern Colorado. In the regular season, Northern Colorado won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Feb. 20, when the Bears outshot Southern Utah 48.1 percent to 45.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 57 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Colorado is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 22-4 when it scores at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 9-9 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 11-15 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-best rate in the country. The Southern Utah defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).