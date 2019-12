Southern takes on UCSB

Southern (3-9) vs. UC Santa Barbara (7-4)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on UC Santa Barbara in a non-conference matchup. UC Santa Barbara won over Idaho State 74-68 in overtime on Monday, while Southern fell 78-61 at California Baptist on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has averaged 14.2 points and eight rebounds while JaQuori McLaughlin has put up 14.1 points. For the Jaguars, Damiree Burns has averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Micah Bradford has put up 7.3 points.ACCURATE AMADOU: In 11 appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Sow has shot 54.2 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or less. The Gauchos are 2-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.