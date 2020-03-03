Southern Miss looks to sweep Rice

Rice (14-15, 6-10) vs. Southern Miss (9-20, 5-11)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice seeks revenge on Southern Miss after dropping the first matchup in Hattiesburg. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Golden Eagles shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Rice to just 36.7 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Rice’s Robert Martin, Ako Adams and Josh Parrish have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Drew Peterson has had his hand in 47 percent of all Rice field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Owls are 0-9 when they score 64 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 64 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 9-6 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern Miss is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Golden Eagles are 2-20 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among CUSA teams.