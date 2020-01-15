Southern Miss looks to end streak vs N. Texas

North Texas (9-8, 3-1) vs. Southern Miss (4-13, 0-4)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend Southern Miss’s conference losing streak to six games. Southern Miss’ last CUSA win came against the Marshall Thundering Herd 82-73 on March 14, 2019. North Texas won easily 81-58 at home against Florida Atlantic in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Mean Green points over the team’s last five games.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Mean Green have scored 78.5 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 41.1 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-13 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: North Texas is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Mean Green are 3-8 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Mean Green have averaged 9.3 offensive boards per game.