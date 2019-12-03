Southern Miss goes up against Tulane

Tulane (6-1) vs. Southern Miss (2-6)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays host to Tulane in a non-conference matchup. Tulane won 82-65 at home against Southern on Sunday, while Southern Miss is coming off of an 83-68 loss in Nassau to Alabama on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Green Wave are led by Teshaun Hightower and K.J. Lawson. Hightower has averaged 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while Lawson has recorded 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by seniors Boban Jacdonmi and Leonard Harper-Baker, who are averaging 12.4 and 8.9 points, respectively.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southern Miss is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Green Wave have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has 34 assists on 75 field goals (45.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Tulane has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Green Wave 13th among Division I teams. The Southern Miss offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Eagles 289th, nationally).