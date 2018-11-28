Southern edges NAIA Wiley College 74-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sidney Umude had 18 points, Jayden Saddler scored five points in the final three minutes and Southern edged NAIA Wiley College 74-65 on Tuesday night.

Ferontay Banks gave Wiley a 62-61 lead with 5:32 remaining after making a 3-pointer, but Eddie Reese hit a 3 at the other end to restore Southern’s lead. Wiley was within 66-65 but Southern scored seven straight points, with five from Saddler, to seal it.

Reese had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for Southern (1-6). Saddler finished with 11 points. Aaron Ray added six points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Joshua Hamilton was 10 of 25 from the field and scored 25 points for Wiley. Hamilton and Ferontay Banks each made four 3-pointers, with Banks adding 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Lord Akah had 10 points and 10 rebounds.