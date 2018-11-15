Southern California lands elite hoops recruiting class

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield has landed three forwards and a guard in the highest-ranked recruiting class ever by the school’s basketball program.

Forwards Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Max Agbonkpolo and guard Kyle Sturdivant will play for the Trojans in 2019-20. They are rated the No. 1 class by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and No. 2 by ESPN.com.

Mobley and Okongwu are five-star recruits. Current freshman Kevin Porter Jr. was the school’s first five-star recruit since DeMar DeRozan in 2008.

Mobley, a 6-foot-10 forward from Rancho Christian School in Temecula, California, is rated as the state’s top recruit by 247Sports.com. He averaged 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a junior last season.

He and Okongwu played together on the Compton Magic team.

Okongwu, a 6-10 forward from Chino Hills High in Chino Hills, California, is the second-rated player in the state behind Mobley. He led his school to the Division I California state championship last season with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

Agbonkpolo, a 6-8 forward from Santa Margarita Catholic High in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is the fifth-ranked recruit from California.

Sturdivant, a 6-3 guard from Norcross High in Norcross, Georgia, led his school to the Georgia Class 7A title game and was named the 7A Georgia Player of the Year.