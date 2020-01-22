Southeast Mo., SIUE look to end streaks

Southeast Missouri (4-15, 0-6) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-15, 1-5)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville looks to extend Southeast Missouri’s conference losing streak to eight games. Southeast Missouri’s last OVC win came against the Tennessee State Tigers 89-74 on Feb. 28, 2019. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is winless in one games against OVC opponents this season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sophomores Sage Tolbert and Alex Caldwell have led the Redhawks. Tolbert has averaged 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Caldwell has recorded 10.5 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Zeke Moore and Tyresse Williford, who are averaging 13.8 and 9.8 per game, respectively.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 71.2 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williford has accounted for 41 percent of all Southern Illinois-Edwardsville field goals over the last three games. Williford has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-12 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 4-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last nine road games, scoring 60.2 points, while allowing 76.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has scored 69.2 points while allowing 85 points over its last five games. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has averaged 69.6 points and given up 75.2 over its last five.