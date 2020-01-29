Southeast Mo., Morehead St. look to end streaks

Southeast Missouri (4-17, 0-8) vs. Morehead State (9-12, 3-5)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks to extend Southeast Missouri’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Southeast Missouri’s last OVC win came against the Tennessee State Tigers 89-74 on Feb. 28, 2019. Morehead State has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Jordan Walker is averaging 13.4 points to lead the charge for the Eagles. Djimon Henson is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Alex Caldwell, who is averaging 11.2 points.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Redhawks have scored 66.6 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 60.5 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. Morehead State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 71.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Morehead State has an assist on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Southeast Missouri has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Southeast Missouri has scored 69.4 points and allowed 80 points over its last five games. Morehead State has managed 57.2 points while giving up 70 over its last five.