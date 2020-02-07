Southeast Mo. looks for home win vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (5-19, 2-9) vs. Southeast Missouri (5-19, 1-10)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri looks for its fifth straight win over Tennessee Tech at Show Me Center. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Southeast Missouri was an 82-73 win on Jan. 2, 2010.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Southeast Missouri’s Alex Caldwell has averaged 11.9 points while Sage Tolbert has put up 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Jr. Clay has averaged 13.6 points while Keishawn Davidson has put up 8.7 points and 4.1 assists.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 80 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clay has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Tennessee Tech is 0-16 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Tennessee Tech has assists on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee Tech has scored 71.6 points while allowing 75.4 points over its last five games. Southeast Missouri has managed 66.2 points and given up 75.4 over its last five.