Southeast Mo. looks for home win vs E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (14-14, 7-9) vs. Southeast Missouri (7-22, 3-13)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri looks for its fourth straight win over Eastern Illinois at Show Me Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Southeast Missouri was a 71-68 win on Feb. 20, 2016.

STEPPING UP: The junior duo of George Dixon and Josiah Wallace has led the Panthers. Dixon is averaging 11.8 points and nine rebounds while Wallace is putting up 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been anchored by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert. Caldwell has averaged 11.8 points while Tolbert has put up 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 33.9 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-16 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Panthers are 7-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has scored 74 points and allowed 72.2 points over its last five games. Southeast Missouri has managed 65.8 points while giving up 68.2 over its last five.