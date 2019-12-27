Southeast Mo. faces Missouri Baptist

Missouri Baptist vs. Southeast Missouri (3-9)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri Redhawks will be taking on the Spartans of NAIA school Missouri Baptist. Southeast Missouri lost 64-45 at Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sage Tolbert has averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Alex Caldwell is also a key contributor, with 9.8 points per game.TERRIFIC TOLBERT: In 12 appearances this season, Southeast Missouri’s Sage Tolbert has shot 50.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redhawks scored 67.5 points per contest across those 11 games.