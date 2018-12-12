South Dakota State has record-breaking night with 139-72 win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 37 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, recording a double-double in the first half, and South Dakota State set multiple school records in a 139-72 win over Savannah State on Tuesday night.

SDSU set a school record with 90 points in the first half and posted another record for total points. The Jackrabbits drained 23 from beyond the arc for another school record, and the third-best in Summit League history. SDSU’s 139 points tonight were one shy of the league record held by former member Troy in 1995.

Daum, averaging 25.2 points and 10.3 rebounds, had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the first half, and the Jackrabbits eased up in the second half after leading 90-33 at the break.

South Dakota State (9-3) maintained the nation’s longest active home-winning streak, taking its 26th victory at Frost Arena. Skyler Flatten posted 18 points in the first half and finished with 29 and David Jenkins totaled 28 points after scoring 20 in the first half.

SDSU shot 76 percent (35-46) from the floor in the first period and finished making 53 of 87 (61 percent).

Jaquan Dotson had 17 points for Savannah State (3-8).