South Dakota hands Mastodons first Summit League loss

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 26 points and South Dakota handed Purdue Fort Wayne its first Summit League loss with an 87-73 victory on Sunday.

The Coyotes shot 54 percent, including 63 percent in the second half when they overcame a five-point halftime deficit. They scored 14 straight points, 10 from Triston Simpson, over four minutes to lead by 16 with a half-minute left.

Simpson made all 10 of his free throws and scored 19 points while Tyler Peterson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota.

South Dakota (8-9, 2-2) played without leading scorer Trey Burch-Manning, who missed his second game with a foot injury.

Matt Weir scored 20 points, making all five his 3-pointers, to lead the Mastodons (12-8, 4-1), who had a six-game win streak snapped. Other than Weir, the Mastodons, the nation’s leaders in made 3-pointers, were 4 of 23 from the arc.