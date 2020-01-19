Sotos, Bucknell visit Colgate

Bucknell (8-11, 4-2) vs. Colgate (14-5, 5-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jimmy Sotos and Bucknell will battle Jordan Burns and Colgate. Sotos is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games. Burns is averaging 12.6 points and five assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sotos and Avi Toomer have led the Bison. Sotos has averaged 12.4 points and 4.1 assists while Toomer has put up 12 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Burns and Rapolas Ivanauskas, who have combined to score 27.6 points per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Raiders have given up only 65 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 36.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Colgate is a sterling 14-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or less. The Raiders are 0-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.