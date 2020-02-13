Solomon’s clutch free throws lift Niagara past Canisius

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Raheem Solomon made his only two free throws with 31 seconds remaining to help Niagara close out Canisius 69-66 on Wednesday night.

His free throws gave the Purple Eagles (8-16, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) a 67-66 lead. Malik Johnson turned it over on Canisius’ following possession, the ball was passed out to Justin Roberts who converted a layup with 20 seconds left.

Following the Golden Griffins‘ timeout, Scott Hitchon missed a 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left. Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and threw it out to Jordan Henderson with four seconds remaining and his 3 attempt was off to end the game.

Marcus Henderson led Niagara with 17 points and eight rebounds, James Towns scored 16 and Greg Kuakumensah 12.

Off the bench, Jacco Fritz, a freshman, led Canisius(9-15, 4-9) with career highs scoring 18 points with 12 rebounds. Majesty Brandon scored 14 and Henderson and Hitchon 10 apiece.