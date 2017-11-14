Socks, Peevy combine for 35 points, Incarnate Word gets win (Nov 13, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Simi Socks and Christian Peevy combined for 35 points to lead Incarnate Word to a 93-57 win over Division III Trinity University (TX) on Monday night.

Incarnate Word (2-0) led throughout but could not shake the Tigers until Eugustine Ene and Peevy had back-to-back layups with 7:31 left in the first period to start a 26-8 run that had the Cardinals ahead 44-24 at the break. Incarnate Word won the second half 49-33.

The Cardinals won the rebound battle 56 to 37 and made 24 of 29 from the free throw line. Trinity made just 8 of 14.

Socks had 19 points and seven rebounds as the Cardinals had 11 players score, five hitting double figures. Peevy finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Sam Burmeister added 12 points, Ene had 11 and Jalin hart chipped in 10.

Danny Rvara led Trinity with 12 points and Stephen Molina added 11.