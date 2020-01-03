SMU takes on Vandy

SMU (10-2) vs. Vanderbilt (8-4)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Vanderbilt both look to put winning streaks together . SMU beat South Florida by 18 on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is coming off a 76-71 win over Davidson on Monday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Saben Lee has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Lee has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three contests while SMU has assists on 62 of 97 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.