SMU looks to sweep UCF

SMU (19-9, 9-7) vs. Central Florida (14-14, 5-11)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU goes for the season sweep over Central Florida after winning the previous matchup in Dallas. The teams last met on Jan. 8, when Central Florida made just seven 3-pointers on 20 attempts while the Mustangs went 13 for 24 from distance en route to the seven-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Collin Smith has put up 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Knights. Dazon Ingram is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of eight points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Mustangs have been led by Tyson Jolly, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: SMU’s Isiaha Mike has attempted 157 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over his past three games.

COLD SPELL: SMU has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.5 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated first among AAC teams with an average of 73.9 points per game.