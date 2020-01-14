SMU, Houston meet in conference play

SMU (12-3, 2-1) vs. Houston (12-4, 2-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as SMU faces Houston. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Saturday. Houston lost 63-61 to Tulsa, while SMU came up short in a 71-68 game at East Carolina.

TEAM LEADERS: Isiaha Mike and Tyson Jolly have led the Mustangs. Mike is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while Jolly is putting up 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by sophomores Nate Hinton and Quentin Grimes, who are averaging 11.9 and 13.5 points, respectively.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 45.6 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Houston has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three outings while SMU has assists on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41 percent. The Cougars have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game and 16.4 per game over their last five games.