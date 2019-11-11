SMU hosts UNO

New Orleans (1-1) vs. SMU (1-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits SMU in an early season matchup.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: .BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Robinson has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last year. The Mustangs offense put up 76.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-4 record against non-AAC competition. New Orleans went 2-7 against non-conference schools last season.