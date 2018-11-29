Smits leads Valparaiso past UNLV 72-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derrik Smits scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and Valparaiso beat UNLV 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Smits was 8 of 16 from the field for the Crusaders (4-3). Bakari Evelyn added 13 points, five assists and four steals before fouling out and Markus Golder had 10 points.

Valparaiso had 13 steals contributing to 25 UNLV turnovers.

The Crusaders trailed 31-20 with five minutes to play in the first half then surged 11-4 on a 3-pointer by Evelyn and dunks by Golder and Javon Freeman to tighten it to 35-31 at halftime.

Smits scored on a layup to start the second half then followed with a 3-point play to give the Crusaders a 36-35 edge. An Evelyn 3-pointer and another Golder dunk helped stretch it to 48-39 with 12:48 to play and the Crusaders cruised from there.

Shakur Juiston scored 14 points and matched his career-best with 19 rebounds for the Rebels (4-2).