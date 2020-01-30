Smith, Mizzou visit S. Carolina

Missouri (10-10, 2-5) vs. South Carolina (12-8, 4-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dru Smith and Missouri will battle AJ Lawson and South Carolina. The senior D. Smith is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Lawson, a sophomore, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: D. Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Tigers. Mark Smith is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Lawson, who is averaging 14 points.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Gamecocks have scored 74.4 points per game to Southeastern opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 37 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 60.

COLD SPELL: Missouri has lost its last four road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.