Smith, Mizzou host Georgia

Georgia (11-8, 1-5) vs. Missouri (9-10, 1-5)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Anthony Edwards and Georgia will battle Dru Smith and Missouri. The freshman Edwards has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games. D. Smith, a senior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia has relied heavily on its freshmen. Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: D. Smith has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. D. Smith has eight field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 61 points. The Tigers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 9-3 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.8 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 2-8 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 73.1 possessions per game.