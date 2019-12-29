Smith, Mizzou host Chicago State

Chicago State (4-10) vs. Missouri (7-4)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Xavier Johnson and Chicago State will take on Dru Smith and Missouri. The junior Johnson has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.6 over his last five games. D. Smith, a senior, is averaging 10 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Missouri’s D. Smith has averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Mark Smith has put up 11.7 points and five rebounds. For the Cougars, Johnson has averaged 17.7 points while Jace Colley has put up 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 44 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Missouri has 33 assists on 69 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three games while Chicago State has assists on 28 of 65 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Missouri defense has allowed only 57.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 12th among Division I teams. The Chicago State offense has averaged 68.4 points through 14 games (ranked 201st, nationally).